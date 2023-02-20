In the Scottish Premiership, goalkeeper Remi Matthews helped his St Johnstone team to a valuable 2-1 win on the road at Dundee United – putting a gap of 10 valuable points between themselves and the division’s bottom side.

In England’s League Two, John-Kymani Gordon came off the bench for the final quarter of Carlisle United’s 1-0 win over Colchester United at Brunton Park, enjoying several bright moments in front of goal as his side got their promotion push back on track.

Elsewhere in the same division, Scott Banks made his return to action for Bradford City after an eight-game absence with injury.

Entering the fray on the hour mark against Barrow, Banks came close to creating an equaliser for his side with one particularly menacing delivery – but sadly his side fell to a 1-0 defeat at Valley Parade which saw them slip behind in the race for the play-offs.

In the Isthmian League Premier Division, Dan Quick was another Palace player to enjoy that winning feeling, as Billericay Town overcame Haringey Borough 3-1 at home to bolster their own play-off prospects.

And in the National League South, defender Ryan Bartley enjoyed his first clean sheet as an Eastbourne Borough player – and first win in which he started – in their 2-0 National League South victory over Farnborough, which sees them sit just four points off the play-off spots.

Also in the same division, David Boateng and Dover Athletic were held to a 0-0 draw by Chelmsford City, and remain in mid-table.

Returning to Football League action, Malcolm Ebiowei featured again for Hull City in the Championship, coming off the bench in the second-half to provide a late clever pass for Regan Slater, only for the effort to be blocked in a 0-0 stalemate with Preston North End.

In League One, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s Charlton Athletic and Killian Phillips’ Shrewsbury Town both tasted defeat at Derby County and Accrington Stanley respectively, while Luke Plange made his first start for Lincoln City, playing 72 minutes of a 0-0 draw at home to Portsmouth.

Malachi Boateng and Queen’s Park were held to a 1-1 draw by Raith Rovers, extending their margin at the top of the Scottish Championship to two points – but with Dundee having a game in hand.