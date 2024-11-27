Building on his strong performance on the weekend, where he registered a goal and assist, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi helped send Sheffield United to the top of the Championship with his fourth goal of the season.

Played in by Gustavo Hamer, who also set up his goal on the weekend, Rak-Sakyi took a touch on his right foot to control it in his path before rifling home on his left.

His goal came just before the hour-mark and proved to be the final one of the game for the Blades as they ran away 3-0 winners against Oxford to reclaim top spot in the second tier.

Watch Rak-Sakyi’s goal from 2:10 in the video below!