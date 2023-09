This was his first goal contribution for the Us after three consecutive appearances off the bench. Kofi Balmer also completed 45 minutes for Vale in this game on his way back from injury.

Owen Goodman has firmly established himself as Colchester’s first choice goalkeeper this season and has been on a fine run of form. Unfortunately, his side fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Crewe Alexandra.

Striker Luke Plange was handed another start for Carlisle United in League One. After scoring his first goal for the club last time out, he wasn’t able to find the back of the net this time around as the Cumbrians were defeated 2-0 by Derby County.

Malachi Boateng completed another 90 minutes for Dundee in a 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership, whilst fellow central midfielder Killian Phillips played 11 minutes for Wycombe Wanderers in a 3-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic.