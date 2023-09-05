John-Kymani Gordon, who made the temporary switch to Cambridge United on deadline day came off the bench for the Us for a 20-minute cameo against Reading on Monday, 4th September.

The striker caused problems for the Royals’ defence after coming on and helped his new side to a 1-0 victory, almost getting on the end of a cross which Fejiri Okenabirhie ultimately converted.

Elsewhere, fellow striker Luke Plange, played 73 minutes of Carlisle United’s 2-0 win over Shrewsbury Town - the first win of the season for the Cumbrians.

Goalkeeper Owen Goodman is continuing to make an impression as Colchester United’s first-choice shot stopper. The 19-year-old came close to keeping a second consecutive clean sheet, after making six saves in the game, however his side narrowly lost 1-0 to Walsall.

Killian Phillips registered his third consecutive start for Wycombe Wanderers in their 1-0 win over Northampton Town, playing 52 minutes.

Across the border in Scotland, Malachi Boateng has started four out of four games so far for Dundee. The midfielder played 77 minutes of their 2-2 draw against St Johnstone.

Finally, in Germany, Scott Banks made a third consecutive appearance off the bench for St. Pauli in their game against Eintracht Braunschweig. The winger unfortunately tore his ACL after coming on, and will be out for a prolonged period of time.

Everyone at the club will like to wish Scott a speedy recovery.