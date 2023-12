After missing a few weeks due to injury, goalkeeper Owen Goodman returned to action for Colchester United between the sticks as they faced Crawley Town.

On his return, for his 20th game of the season, he managed to register a remarkable assist. Deep into second-half stoppage time, Goodman played a searching ball over the top of the Crawley defence and picked out striker Joe Taylor who finished for his 10th goal of the season.

