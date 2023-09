Striker Luke Plange has continued to feature in every game for Carlisle United since moving on loan in August. The striker came on off the bench in the second-half to help the Cumbrians earn a 2-2 draw against Stevenage.

Finally, defender Kofi Balmer managed to return from injury to feature in Port Vale’s EFL Trophy game against Crewe Alexandra. The centre-back played 45 minutes in his return to action, helping the League One side to a 1-0 victory.

