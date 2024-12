Between the sticks for AFC Wimbledon, goalkeeper Owen Goodman kept yet another clean sheet for the Dons - his ninth of the campaign across all competitions.

He had a relatively easy time in goal against Harrogate Town on Saturday, making a single save to deny former Palace Academy player James Daly.

AFC Wimbledon emerged 3-0 winners at Wetherby Road, keeping up their push towards the play-off places in League Two.