The 19-year-old shot stopper pulled off a spectacular performance on the weekend, keeping all six of Accrington Stanley’s shots on target out, in a 1-0 win away from home for Colchester.

Goodman and his side faced 31 shots in total from promotion-chasing Accrington Stanley, but managed to hold on to secure a vital three points to move them out of the relegation zone in League Two.

His third clean sheet of the campaign also coincides with him being named in the League Two Team of the Week for the third time, an exceptional achievement for the young ‘keeper.

Watch the highlights of his performance below!