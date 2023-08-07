Malachi Boateng, who moved on loan to Dundee FC in July, made his first start at Dens Park against Motherwell. He played 90 minutes for the newly promoted side, helping them to their first point of the new campaign in a 1-1 draw.

This is Boateng’s second loan across the border, having featured for second-tier side Queen’s Park last season - narrowly missing out on promotion.

Elsewhere, Luke Plange made his first start for Carlisle United after moving on to Brunton Park on loan last week. He played 67 minutes for Carlisle in their 1-1 draw against Fleetwood Town; their first game back in League One after nine years.

Owen Goodman was also due to make his debut for Colchester United against Swindon Town on the weekend, however their match was postponed due to the waterlogged pitch.