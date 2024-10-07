In his fifth start for the Blades on Saturday, Rak-Sakyi registered his first two goals of the season to give Chris Wilder’s side a 2-0 win over Luton Town.

The first was a well-taken finish, pouncing on lax defending from Luton as they let a loose ball bounce, holding off a challenge and curling it past the ‘keeper on his left foot inside the six-yard box.

He then notched a second in the second-half - receiving the ball on the edge of the box from Rhian Brewster, skinning his marker and slotting it through the goalkeeper’s legs on his right foot.

In his post-match interview, Rak-Sakyi said: “I’m over the moon, it’s been a very good day for the team and obviously for myself as well.

“To celebrate my birthday and help the team get two goals today is fantastic, I couldn't really imagine anything like this.

“It’s been hard to get into the flow, but I have good teammates and coaches around me that push me everyday in training and have belief in me, so I’m just happy that I pulled it off today and long may it continue.”

Watch both of Rak-Sakyi’s goals in the video below!