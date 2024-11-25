Facing Coventry United, Rak-Sakyi had an exceptional game where he managed to get a goal and assist in the first-half.

He set up Tyrese Campbell’s opener in the 13th minute, with an exceptional cross from the right hand side which was perfectly weighted to beat three players.

Twenty minutes later, Rak-Sakyi netted his third goal of the campaign with a well-taken finish after being played in-behind by Gustavo Hamer.

He was unfortunately subbed off at half-time due to a red card for their captain Anel Ahmedhodžić, but nevertheless his efforts helped the Blades go level on points with Leeds United and Sunderland at the top of the Championship.

Watch both Rak-Sakyi’s goal and assist in the videos below!