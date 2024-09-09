Roshaun Mathurin, who recently moved on loan to Hartlepool United just five days ago, made his debut on the weekend at Victoria Park as a substitute in the 60th minute.

Though they drew the game, Mathurin made a strong impact off the bench and impressed the crowd in the north west.

Elsewhere in the National League, midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison made his first start for Wealdstone FC in their game against York City.

After coming off the bench last weekend, Wells-Morrison played the full 90 minutes for the Stones this time around, though they lost 2-0 to York City.

Full-back Danny Imray continued his strong start to life in League Two, making his fourth consecutive start for Bromley in a 1-1 draw against Colchester United.

Finally, in Belgium, forward Ademola Ola-Adebomi played 75 minutes in SK Beveren’s 3-2 win over KFC Dessel Sport in the Belgian Cup.

The forward has started all four of the games he has been eligible for while out on loan in East Flanders, with two wins and two draws so far.