The 21-year-old midfielder made his 16th appearance – and 14th start – for the Dee in a thumping 4-0 win over St Mirren at Dens Park – his team’s third win in their last four matches, and biggest of the season so far.

While enjoying less possession than their opponents, Dundee were far more efficient on the ball, restricting their visitors to zero shots on target – and replying with four goals of their own to move up to fifth in the Scottish Premiership table.

Boateng has been a consistent performer at the heart of newly-promoted Scottish Premiership side, following an impressive spell in the Championship with Queen’s Park last season.

Elsewhere, in League One, Killian Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers found themselves frustrated by Stevenage at Adams Park, the Palace midfielder playing the full 90 minutes of a tight 1-0 defeat.

Luke Plange, making his eighth start for Carlisle United, found similar frustration during 82 minutes in a 1-0 home loss to Bristol Rovers, whilst John-Kymani Gordon was a second-half substitute for Cambridge United in a heavy defeat away to Peterborough.

And in League Two, Owen Goodman and Colchester United suffered the frustration of conceding an equaliser to Sutton United in the fifth minute of stoppage time to draw 1-1 at the Colchester Community Stadium.

The U’s looked to have sealed victory after Arthur Read put them ahead on 80 minutes, but Owar Sowunmi pounced with the last attack of the game to leave Goodman’s side ruing two dropped points.