The Palace captain said: "The most important thing was three points and five goals at home; I think that our fans in the stadium enjoyed today. Two goals from Michy; he played very well. The whole team played very well. I am very happy for Michy."

Man like Serbia discussed the season as a whole, with the Eagles finishing in 12th place: "When you get the most points for Palace in Premier League ever (in a 38-game season) you must be very happy. We are very proud and happy with how we played during the season; I think we deserved more points but in the end the most important thing is that we finish in a good place in the table. We are going to be ready for next season."