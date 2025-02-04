McArthur played nine times for the Eagles against the Seagulls, on five occasions at Selhurst, including a memorable 3-2 win for Palace in SE25 in April 2018.

And with Palace seeking a third Premier League win in a row at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon – and having won four of our last six league matches – McArthur is backing the Eagles to rise to the ever-exciting occasion in front of their fans.

"I’ve good and bad memories of this fixture," McArthur writes in this season's Palace v Brighton programme, available from vendors around the ground for just £3.50.

"It's one of those ones where, when you win, you enjoy it much more because you know how much it means to the fans – but if you don't perform and you lose the game, it's a worse feeling too.

"When you know that for your fans, it means everything to them, there's that extra bit of incentive – and probably that extra bit of pressure to put on yourself – to perform and win for them.

"Palace fans are such amazing fans, and they stick with you through hard times and help you get back into games. They create an atmosphere which makes it so tough for the opposition, and that's why you want to win the football matches which you know really matter to them.