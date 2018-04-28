As a capacity crowd is expected for our penaltimate home match of the season please arrive early at the stadium.

Food & Drink

The early bird offer will be available at the stadium from when the turnstiles open at 1.30pm and this is at all food outlets that give a great choice for a pre-match meal.

For the first 45 minutes from when the turnstiles open the early bird offer will be available which includes a burger or hot dog plus a beer for £6. This will be available in all stands throughout the stadium in the concourses.

In the Arthur Wait Stand we offer you the chance to sample a range of soul foods and this will give you the chance to choose the menu for next season.

Brazilian Tomato & Black Bean with Cashew & Quinoa. (vegan, wheat free, gluten free)

A nutty stew with red rice, coconut and a jalapeno kick

Butternut, Lentil & Spinach (vegan, dairy free, wheat free, gluten free)

A great taste award winner loaded with lentil & vegetables

Mushroom Stroganoff (vegetarian, wheat free, gluten free)

A hearty stew with paprika, cream & red rice.

The choice is yours and they will be available in the Arthur Wait Stand pre-match only.

This is in addition to a great choice of food and drink around the stadium at the concourses.

There will also be San Miguel at £4.80 a pint in Byrne, Johnson, Shipperley & Armstrong bars in the Holmesdale Stand.

An American Pale Ale beer, Cronx Pop Up will be available at the Cronx Bar in the Holmesdale Road Stand where we have improved facilities to enhance the quality and delivery of the Cronx cask ales.

Post-match there will be a Pie and Hot Dog offer at a reduced price of £1.50 in Red and Blue bar in the Holmesdale for ticket holders in that stand only.

Full details of food and drink available at the concourse bars throughout the Stadium.

The Fanzone

The Fanzone in the Directors Car Park will be open from midday. The capacity of the area is 500 and match ticket holders will be welcomed on a first come, first served basis.

A range of hot and cold drinks and food will be available. In addition there will be a whole host of competitions including the chance to win a place in a special half time on pitch contest.

There will also be opportunities to meet Pete and Alice (club mascots), Crystals and the popular Cheeky Sport will be keeping us entertained along with our resident DJ,

The Fanzone will close shortly before kick-off and the store within the area will re-open for an hour after the game but the Fanzone will be closed post-match. Please note there will be no alcohol for sale after the game due to licensing restrictions.

Bars

The bar opening times before the game are as follows in the lounge areas:

Glaziers, Wright & Bright, Red & Blue and Stanley Stephenson lounges open at 12.30pm.

Club Store & Box Office

Both the Club Store and Box Office will be open from 9am.

The matchday store in the Directors Car Park is open from midday.

Tickets for the match against Leicester City are now sold out.

Click here to read the Fan Guide for all ticket holders visiting the stadium.

Travel

There are no planned engineering works for this Saturday ahead of the game on the rail network local to the stadium.

Timetable for the Southern Railway network.

Planned roadworks and road closures

Car Park

On health & safety grounds and more importantly the security of our fans, we will be closing the entrance to the Directors Car Park one hour prior to kick-off.

Security Checks

Ticket holders are advised to enter the stadium as early as possible as the pre-match security checks at the turnstiles will take place as normal.

Turnstiles open at 1.30pm and kick off is at 3.00pm