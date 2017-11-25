Food & Drink

The early bird offer will be available at the stadium from when the turnstiles open at 1.30pm and this is at all food outlets that give a great choice for a pre-match meal.

For the first 45 minutes from when the turnstiles open the early bird offer will be available which includes a burger or hot dog plus a beer for £6. This will be available in all stands throughout the stadium in the concourses.

This is in addition to a great choice of food and drink around the stadium at the concourses.

There will also be San Miguel at £4.80 a pint in Byrne, Johnson, Shipperley & Armstrong bars in the Holmesdale Stand.

An American Pale Ale beer, Cronx Pop Up will be available at the Cronx Bar in the Holmesdale Road Stand where we have improved facilities to enhance the quality and delivery of the Cronx cask ales.

The Fanzone

The Fanzone in the Directors Car Park will be open from 11am. The capacity of the area is 500 and match ticket holders will be welcomed on a first come, first served basis.

A range of hot and cold drinks and food will be available. In addition there will be a live DJ and opportunities to meet Pete and Alice (club mascots) and the Crystals.

The Fanzone will close shortly before kick-off on every matchday and re-open for an hour after the game. Please note there will be no alcohol for sale after the game due to licensing restrictions.

Bars

The bar opening times before the game are as follows in the lounge areas:

Glaziers, Wright & Bright, Red & Blue and Stanley Stephenson lounges open at 12.30pm.

Crystals will be closed for this game but a reminder that the Fanzone is open from 11am.

Club Store & Box Office

Both the Club Store and Box Office are open on Saturday from 9am through until kick-off.

The matchday store in the Directors Car Park is open from 11.00am.

A special weekend offer will also be available from 9am on Saturday in store with a 10% discount on all merchandise. The weekend offer will be available online between midnight on Friday through until 11.59pm on Sunday.

Please note that no other discounted offer will apply in conjunction with these Black Friday & Weekend Promotions. Specifically, there is no further discount for Paid Members.

For any ticketing enquiries please go to the main box office next to the club shop, from 9am and any tickets that need to be collected should be done so from 12midday at the collection portakabin at E9 (adjacent to the Glaziers entrance)

The Holmesdale box office will also be selling match tickets for Saturday’s game from 12 noon.

Book tickets for Saturday's match against Stoke City.

Travel

No planned disruption this matchday on the railway network local to the stadium.

Car Park

On health & safety grounds and more importantly the security of our fans, we will be closing the entrance to the Directors Car Park one hour prior to kick-off for all games this season.

Security Checks

Ticket holders are advised to enter the stadium as early as possible as the pre-match security checks at the turnstiles will take place as normal.

Turnstiles open at 1.30pm and kick off is at 3.00pm

