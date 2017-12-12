Food & Drink

The early bird offer will be available at the stadium from when the turnstiles open at 6.30pm and this is at all food outlets that give a great choice for a pre-match meal.

For the first 45 minutes from when the turnstiles open the early bird offer will be available which includes a burger or hot dog plus a beer for £6. This will be available in all stands throughout the stadium in the concourses.

In the Fanzone, Glaziers & Wright & Bright Lounge there will also be an opportunity to get in the festive spirit with Mulled Wine being served.

This is in addition to a great choice of food and drink around the stadium at the concourses.

There will also be San Miguel at £4.80 a pint in Byrne, Johnson, Shipperley & Armstrong bars in the Holmesdale Stand.

An American Pale Ale beer, Cronx Pop Up will be available at the Cronx Bar in the Holmesdale Road Stand where we have improved facilities to enhance the quality and delivery of the Cronx cask ales.

Full details of food and drink available at the concourse bars throughout the Stadium.

The Fanzone

The Fanzone in the Directors Car Park will be open from 5pm. The capacity of the area is 500 and match ticket holders will be welcomed on a first come, first served basis.

A range of hot and cold drinks and food will be available. In addition there will be competitions and opportunities to meet Pete and Alice (club mascots) and the Crystals.

As the festive season approaches the Fanzone will also have Mulled Wine available tonight.

The Fanzone will close shortly before kick-off on every matchday and re-open for an hour after the game. Please note there will be no alcohol for sale after the game due to licensing restrictions.

Bars

The bar opening times before the game are as follows in the lounge areas:

Glaziers, Wright & Bright, Red & Blue and Stanley Stephenson lounges open at 5.30pm.

Crystals will be closed for this game but a reminder that the Fanzone is open from 5pm.

Club Store & Box Office

Both the Club Store and Box Office are now through until kick-off.

The matchday store in the Directors Car Park is open from 5.30pm.

For any ticketing enquiries please go to the main box office next to the club shop, and any tickets that need to be collected should be done so from 5.00pm at the collection portakabin at E9 (adjacent to the Glaziers entrance)

Book tickets for tonight’s match against Watford.

Travel

No planned disruption on the rail network but please note that weather conditions could cause delays to some routes ahead of tonight’s match.

Planned roadworks and road closures

Car Park

On health & safety grounds and more importantly the security of our fans, we will be closing the entrance to the Directors Car Park one hour prior to kick-off for all games this season.

Security Checks

Ticket holders are advised to enter the stadium as early as possible as the pre-match security checks at the turnstiles will take place as normal.

Turnstiles open at 6.30pm and kick off is at 8.00pm

