Palace head to Stamford Bridge to tackle London rivals Chelsea this coming Sunday (17th August, 14:00 BST) – and with another trophy added to our cabinet in the shape of the Community Shield last weekend, hopes are high in SE25 for the new campaign ahead.

This week, our Matchday Quiz is posing a tricky challenge: how many of our opening-day league opponents can you name, dating back to the 1992/93 season, in just 10 minutes?

Give it a go in our quiz below!

If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page or playing directly on Sporcle.