After receiving a rare Boxing Day off last year, Palace face a post-Christmas away trip down to the south coast, making the 115-mile journey to face the Cherries.

The Eagles will be searching for our first win on December 26 in five years, back when we secured a dramatic late victory over West Ham back in 2019 to delight a festive Selhurst Park.

To get yourself warmed up for annual fixture, here's our challenge to you: can you name every Palace player to have scored on Boxing Day in the top flight during the Premier League era?

There's eight different answers to get in total, so we're not giving you long, but it will put your Boxing Day memory to the test. If you get maximum marks, why not treat yourself to a mince pie?

You have just five minutes... test your red and blue knowledge now, below!

If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page or playing directly on Sporcle.