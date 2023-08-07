The newest Eagle arrived in south London from Flamengo, becoming the club’s second signing of the summer transfer window after fellow South American Jefferson Lerma joined from Bournemouth in July.

Fantasy Premier League managers will have been eagerly awaiting the news of França’s price for the 2023/24 season, and they will be delighted that they can grab him for a relative bargain at just £5.0m.

Palace kick off the new campaign with a visit to Bramall Lane to take on newly promoted Sheffield United on Saturday 12th August, before welcoming Arsenal to Selhurst Park on Monday 21st August.

You can join Palace for Life’s 2023/24 Fantasy League by clicking HERE – and with great prizes including signed shirts up for grabs, why not take on your fellow Eagles?

Remember, you can find the full list of prices for Palace’s squad HERE.