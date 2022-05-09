Mark Russell is surrounded by a tapestry of beer mats as he perches in a now-closed minimalist bar next to East Croydon station. He offers a beer (which, naturally, we decline on professional grounds) and settles down amongst the bumbling hubbub of conversation around him.

He’s just finished a meeting with his events team, who linger as he excuses himself, and dives straight into this interview without dropping a beat.

Mark is the co-founder of The Cronx, an independent brewery conceptualised and created by a pair of south London-born Palace fans a few years back. “We started in 2012,” he explains. “Me and a fellow Palace fan, Simon Dale, got together. We’d been individually having thoughts of creating a brewery and it grew from there.”

Sitting in The Cronx Bar on the edge of East Croydon’s Boxpark and looking back over eight years in business, Mark reflects on a very special and personal accomplishment: selling his beer in the stadium his grandfather and father frequented for over 80 years.

The third generation in a family of Palace fans, Mark had a founding hand in the club’s annual Beer Festival - which will celebrate its 10th event in May - and so already had connections with the team he began watching from the Family Enclosure in the early 1990s.