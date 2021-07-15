Wilson, who has worked with Vieira at Manchester City, OGC Nice and New York City, started his time with the Eagles at their St. George’s Park training camp.

While there, he spoke with Palace TV to explain his approach to the role and his career so far.

“I can't wait to get started, to be honest,” he said. “This is a big moment for me, for my family. It's a dream as a coach to come through all the different experiences I've come through, to now be working in the Premier League with Premier League players. It's a real privilege and I'm really looking forward to being a part of the club.”

Wilson started his career with Sheffield Wednesday before moving across the city to Sheffield United’s Academy.

Picking up from this point, the first-team coach explains the rest of his career to date:

“[At] Sheffield United, I was one of the first skills coaches in the country. I think Trevor Brooking was backing it at the time, so my first job was with the Academy at Sheffield United with the likes of Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Kyle Naughton.