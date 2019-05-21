But did you know that the music that is perhaps the most synonymous with the beautiful game was composed by a Crystal Palace supporter? Meet Tony Britten, a fan who started going to Selhurst Park back in the era of our first promotion to the top-flight: "I started going when I was in my teens, so that would’ve been around the late 60s. I remember Steve Kember, everyone thought he was brilliant."

Tony's story of how UEFA came to offering him the work, the brief for the job, the journey to composing the iconic anthem and performing in Milan at the San Siro offers a wonderful insight into a world we don't really know where to begin when trying to imagine how such a thing happens.

We met up with Tony at Thornton Heath train station, sat him down at the famous piano and - inbetween bystanders stopping to join in with renditions of the Champions League music - discussed the story of how it all came about. And this all happened whilst in the presence of the original handwritten score from when Tony wrote the piece.

Watch the story below and enjoy finding out about a bit of footballing history.

