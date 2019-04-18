Just 34 points separate the current top 10, and the top ranked Palace fan is now Tremaine Moore - who sits 105th in the world, with 2,209 points.

We caught up with the contenders, asking them a Palace & FPL themed quickfire Q&A.

1st place: Tremaine Moore from Lympne, Kent

Palace fan since... 1978, which was a great season to begin supporting the team.

Current favourite player... Wilfried Zaha.

Favourite player of all time... Vince Hilaire (his book is good) [available at all good book shops, including the CPFC shop for just £9.99]

First Palace game... Selhurst Park on 7th October 1978 for Palace versus Brighton and a 3-1 win.

Best FPL player this season... Salah, an ever-present in my team and Klopp has not rotated.

Best Palace player on FPL... Wan-Bissaka gets bonus points but Palace sadly do not have any double gameweeks left.

Position prediction... Hopefully top 5

FPL career in one sentence... Highs and lows, good and bad decisions, lot of luck this season.





2nd place: Aaron Ponnampalam.

Sadly Aaron has been uncontactable via email. Know Aaron? Tell him to tweet us!

3rd place: Hyder Fattah from Glasgow

Palace fan since... 1989, born in Beckenham and Palace was my Grandma Mary's team.

Current favourite player... Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Favourite player of all time... Ian Wright.

First Palace game... never attended a place game!

Best FPL player this season... for pure points, needs to be Aguero.

Best Palace player on FPL... sorry, you're getting two. Milivojevic's penalty form is too difficult to ignore, as is Schlupp's advanced role for a budget defender. Getting rid of Wan-Bissaka in my latest Wildcard has been one of the worst decisions of the season.

Position prediction... I expect to finish 1st.

FPL career in one sentence... My resistance to bandwagons has been both a blessing and a curse in equal measures

4th place: James Phillips from Nyoba KoKo, South Africa

Palace fan since... 2013.

Current favourite player... Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Favourite player of all time... Yannick Bolasie.

First Palace game... Never been able to visit.😔😨 First game next season!

Best FPL players this season... Wan-Bissaka and Milivojevic. Future must-have - Batshuayi!

Position prediction... 3rd.

FPL career in one sentence... "I have never tasted defeat, never will"

5th place: Ruth Fraser.

Sadly Ruth has also been uncontactable via email. Know Ruth? Tell her to tweet us!

6th place: James Armstrong from Cambridge

Palace fan since... the naughties

First Palace game... When I moved back to the UK...it was in Cardiff, West Ham vs Palace playoff game 2004.

Favourite Palace player of all time… Andy Johnson.

Favourite current Palace player… Patrick van Aanholt.

Must have Palace FPL player… Wan-Bissaka - enabler and now proven.

Best FPL performer…Kun Aguero.

Position prediction… Joint 1st on pts but absolute 1st due to fewer transfers! 😮

FPL career in one sentence... White knuckle ride - Wheels often coming off - Whiplash a close acquaintance.

Anything to add… I didn't come this far to lose now lads & gals.

