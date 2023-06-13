With Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton departing the top-flight at the end of 22/23, in their stead will stand newly-promoted clubs Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town.

Ahead of Thursday’s big reveal, therefore, let’s meet the new boys – starting with some faces you may well recognise in last season’s runaway Championship leaders Burnley…

Set your reminders: fixtures will be announced on Thursday across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and the club's social media channels.

What's Burnley's story?

Vincent Kompany became accustomed to ‘that winning feeling’ while captaining Manchester City to 12 major honours – and seems to have imbued it within Burnley upon his arrival as manager.

As a result, the Clarets will approach their Premier League return with the very highest of hopes, having dominated last season’s Championship, attained over 100 points, reached the FA Cup quarter-finals and played an attractive style of football to boot.