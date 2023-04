Following on from Rob Street’s goal on the weekend, his teammate Killian Phillips managed to get his name on the scoresheet as he scored the opening goal for Shrewsbury Town against Plymouth Argyle.

He fired a fierce shot past the ‘keeper after managing to keep himself onside in the build-up, though his effort was in vain as Plymouth scored a 96th minute winner.

You can watch Phillips’ goal from 0:40 in the video below!