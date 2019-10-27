Reflecting on the crazy, VAR-induced 90 minutes, Milivojevic praised the team's fight: "It was very hard to be down after five, six minutes, in their home where they’re very strong normally.

"When one team scores two goals after five, six minutes then become open straight away, as we’d usually start with control. We have to start risk with 85 minutes more to play which is not easy.

"The reaction of the whole team after 2-0 was great. We tried, we didn’t give up, we looked to create and we got the penalty to come back to 2-1.

"Second-half we started very well and scored the second goal and we then had one very good chance with Wilfried in the last minute. But they also had some good chances, so we can say both teams deserved a point and we can be happy."