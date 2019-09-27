Dissecting the late and disappointing drama against Wolves on Sunday, Milivojevic admitted that Roy Hodgson and the squad viewed that 90 minutes as two points dropped with Diogo Jota scoring in the final seconds of injury time: "I am disappointed because it was a very easy game for us to deal with the situation on the pitch, as we had an extra man.

"We kept everything under control but just in the last second we gave them a chance to put a ball into the box and they punished us from our mistake. But that is the Premier League, if you don’t convert your chances then you can be punished."

The point against Wolves took the Eagles' tally for the season so far to eight points, and although Palace are well-placed in a crowded middle pack, Milivojevic believes the team should've hit their target of 10 points from their opening six games: "It is not easy [to be consistent]. Every single game is hard and different.

"It is not like in other leagues where you can already take three points before the game but in Premier League that is impossible.

"At the moment, we are okay, we are happy with the points but when you see we could easily take 10 points at the moment but we are where we are and we continue."

Ahead of the visit of the Canaries on Saturday, Milivojevic previewed Daniel Farke's side's return to the top-flight and what the Eagles can expect: "[In this league] You beat [Manchester] City and then you lose to Burnley, that happened to us many times last season.

"Every game is different, the styles of play are different. They are a team who love to play, love to build up from the back and love to have possession.

"We are going to try and do our best and to use their weaknesses to try and punish them."

You can watch the full interview from 'Man Like Serbia' for free either by clicking here or going to 'Palace TV' in the official Palace app.