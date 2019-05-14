The lap saw the lads modelling the 2019/20 kit and was also the final appearance as players for club legends Jason Puncheon and Julian Speroni.

Joined by their families, the squad took time to applaud the Selhurst faithful and offered Speroni a guard of honour following a speech from Puncheon which preceded messages from Speroni and manager Roy Hodgson.

