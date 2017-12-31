For those supporters travelling to the midday kick-off against Manchester City on New Year’s Eve we show the locations that will be affected so journeys can be planned by those travelling to the match.

Trains between London Bridge / London Victoria and Horsham / Bognor Regis will not call at Coulsdon South, Merstham, Redhill or Earlswood. Buses will operate between Purley and Horley.

Trains between London Victoria / Redhill and Reigate / Tonbridge will not run. Buses will run between Redhill and Tonbridge / Reigate.

London Victoria to Brighton (via Redhill) services will not call at Redhill but will call additionally at Purley and Horley and a reduced service will run between London Victoria and Brighton.

Thameslink

Trains will not call at Coulsdon South, Merstham or Redhill. Buses are operating between Purley and Horley for passengers requiring intermediate stations.

The Southern website and journey planner will be the best place for supporters travelling to the game to confirm timings.

Please arrive early to the stadium with a capacity crowd expected.