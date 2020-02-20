Do not despair if you've missed your chance to secure a seat for the Magpies clash, though - there's another way. You can watch the visit of Steve Bruce's side in style by opting for one of the handful of spots left for one of Crystal Palace's famous Premium Matchdays.

These experiences provide the pinnacle in matchday entertainment and will be sure to leave you with lifelong memories. Click here for more details, as you look to create an extra special memory for you and Palace-supporting loved ones.

Fans are advised to arrive early to avoid delays and to make the most of the great entertainment.