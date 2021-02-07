Roach, public address announcer for the Minnesota Vikings, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Rapids and voice of global NFL events and multiple Olympic Games, will be familiar with any American football fans for his announcing of some of the biggest games in the sport's history.

His voice is heard by millions every year and has become synonymous with America's biggest sporting spectacle.

Naturally, then, he supports a football club based in Croydon. Speaking with Palace TV before Super Bowl LV between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, Roach explained how his connection with the Eagles began.

"[My Palace fandom started through journalist] Andrew McSteen – Andrew has covered the team at Palace for many years and reached out to me when I was in London announcing the NFL games at Wembley.

"We became friends, he showed me some of the sights in London – he’s not come to the United States yet to allow me to repay the favour. But he introduced me to the folks around Palace, brought me to a game there and, man, what an incredible atmosphere that was.

"The ground is so classic and wonderful and I had a great time there. I’ve been a Crystal Palace supporter ever since I walked in the door!"

Roach follows the Eagles from his home in Colorado but at the time of speaking was based in Tampa, Florida, to cover his 13th Super Bowl.

It may have been his first with a reduced crowd due to COVID-19 precautions, but Roach was still a man well-placed to offer his pre-game insight before the evening got started.

His prediction, we'll, say, was half right:

"For the last two or three months I’ve said when anyone asks that I feel like the Kansas City Chiefs would come to Tampa and win the Super Bowl by two touchdowns or more," he says.

"I thought the Green Bay Packers would be their competition. Now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are here, what they were able to do in the play-offs on the road and with the mystique of Tom Brady, I’m not so sure Kansas City is going to have an easy time of it.

"Although because of the offensive player power that Kansas City has, I still think they’re my favourite to win the game. But, man, I would never bet against Tom Brady, that’s for sure."

Watch everything else Roach had to say on how he became an announcer, what the Premier League can learn from the NFL and how he handles his job by watching below now!