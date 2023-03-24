Non-League Day provides a platform for clubs to promote the importance of volunteer-led community football.

A whole host of sides are in action across south London, so why not head down and get behind one of the many non-league teams close to Selhurst this Saturday?

A full list of matches within a five-mile radius of SE25 can be found below.

Then, on Sunday, the weekend ramps up a further notch with Palace's Women's Football Weekend fixture at Hayes Lane - find out more here.

Non-League Day 2023

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT on Saturday, 25th March.

To find the closest Non-League fixture to you, click here.

Croydon v Faversham Strike Force

Croydon Sports Arena, Wood Side, SE25 4QL

1.1 miles away

Southern Counties East League Division One (Level 10)

Kingstonian v Haringey Borough

Tooting & Mitcham United FC, Bishopsford Road, SM4 6BF

3.8 miles away

Isthmian League Premier Division (Level 7)

Dulwich Hamlet v Oxford City

Dulwich Hamlet FC, Denmark Hill, SE22 8DW

4.4 miles away

National League South (Level 6)

Cray Wanderers v Horsham

Bromley Football Club, Hayes Lane, BR2 9EF

4.6 miles away

Isthmian League Premier Division (Level 7)

Lewisham Borough v Snodland Town