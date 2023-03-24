Non-League Day provides a platform for clubs to promote the importance of volunteer-led community football.
A whole host of sides are in action across south London, so why not head down and get behind one of the many non-league teams close to Selhurst this Saturday?
A full list of matches within a five-mile radius of SE25 can be found below.
Then, on Sunday, the weekend ramps up a further notch with Palace's Women's Football Weekend fixture at Hayes Lane - find out more here.
Non-League Day 2023
All kick-offs 15:00 GMT on Saturday, 25th March.
To find the closest Non-League fixture to you, click here.
Croydon v Faversham Strike Force
- Croydon Sports Arena, Wood Side, SE25 4QL
- 1.1 miles away
- Southern Counties East League Division One (Level 10)
Kingstonian v Haringey Borough
- Tooting & Mitcham United FC, Bishopsford Road, SM4 6BF
- 3.8 miles away
- Isthmian League Premier Division (Level 7)
Dulwich Hamlet v Oxford City
- Dulwich Hamlet FC, Denmark Hill, SE22 8DW
- 4.4 miles away
- National League South (Level 6)
Cray Wanderers v Horsham
- Bromley Football Club, Hayes Lane, BR2 9EF
- 4.6 miles away
- Isthmian League Premier Division (Level 7)
Lewisham Borough v Snodland Town
- Ladywell Sports Arena, Albacore Crescent, SE13 7HP
- 4.6 miles away
- Southern Counties East League Division One (Level 10)
