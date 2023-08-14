China captain Fan put pen-to-paper on a permanent deal from Shanghai Shenhua, while his compatriot Sun signed on loan from Dalian Shide.
Fan had already been a trailblazer at club level after he and compatriot Sun Jihai sprang to the attention of Terry Venables during China’s friendly against England ahead of Euro 96, and two years later he recruited the pair during the start of his second spell as Palace manager, with an estimated 100 million fans in Asia watching the pair’s early English exploits.
While Sun only remained at the club during the 1998/99 campaign, Fan stuck around for much longer and would become a fan favourite in south London, making 102 appearances and scoring six goals as well as being voted the Eagles’ Player of the Year in 2001.