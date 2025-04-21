Coming off the back of a performance of the highest quality to defeat Liverpool at Anfield – one recognised by the League Managers’ Association as the best of the gameweek – the Eagles had plenty of wind beneath their wings for the arrival of David Moyes’ Hammers, who had been competing in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

In a first-half of near perfection, Palace were first to every loose ball, snapping into tackles, shifting the ball forwards quickly, finding runners – and sprawling all over their East London opposition – to go into the half-time break leading 4-1.