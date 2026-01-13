The versatile left-sided player made 247 appearances for the club in an eight-and-a-half year spell between January 2017 and the summer of 2025, before departing on a free transfer.

Having arrived as a Premier League winner from Leicester City as a 24-year-old, Schlupp became a mainstay and a leader, a regular for manager after manager, and all while playing at (count them) left-back, centre-back, wing-back, centre-midfield, No. 10, left-wing, right-wing and, twice, centre-forward.

His appearance total included 220 in the Premier League – making him our fourth-highest appearance maker in the competition.

Along the way, he has scored a number of important – often spectacular – goals, including our first in a 3-2 win at Manchester City in December 2018; a second-half winner versus Bournemouth in December 2019; and a stunning late equaliser from distance against Fulham in April 2024.

Schlupp’s versatility has made him an asset for every Crystal Palace manager he has worked with. Happy to play anywhere, always keen to improve his game and with the experience of the biggest fixtures to boot, it is easy to see why each new boss took to him so quickly.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic, but departed SE25 in the summer summer with an FA Cup winner’s medal to his name, having featured in our third-round win over Stockport County last season.