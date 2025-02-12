The Colombian's first goal for Palace arrived against Chelsea at Selhurst Park a year ago today – and it almost took the net off.

With half-an-hour on the clock and the game goalless at that stage, Lerma set SE25 into a frenzy, dispossessing Moisés Caicedo in the Chelsea half – and rifling the ball into the top corner from range with venom, precision and the sweetest of strikes.

Chelsea ultimately came back in the second-half to record a late win, but Lerma's milestone effort – which led to us looking back over our previous 1000 top-flight goals – was certainly one to remember.

