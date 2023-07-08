The Hammersmith-born teenager, then 19, moved to south London after a 2020/21 season with Reading that saw him notch seven goals and 12 assists in 46 games.

Two years later, he has proven himself a true Premier League force to be reckoned with.

His first season in red and blue saw him notch four goals and nine assists across 31 games in all competitions.

A month after debuting in the 3-0 win over Tottenham, he scored his first goal for the Eagles with a thumping volley against Leicester City in a 2-2 draw, and would score twice more in FA Cup wins over Millwall and Hartlepool.