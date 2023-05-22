While the game was by no means a classic on the pitch, the importance of finishing the season on a high was reflected in the appreciation shown by the Red and Blue army throughout.

When the winning goal came, it was a typically brilliant one from Zaha. Latching onto a loose pass in midfield, the Palace talisman took advantage of some careless defending to dance around three defenders and roll the ball into the bottom corner.

The Eagles were the better side throughout and, while Vicente Guaita was tested on occasion by the visitors, it was the home team who had the better chances as they secured a first home win over Man Utd in 31 years and secured 12th place to boot.

Relive the day by watching highlights below.