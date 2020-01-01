Kirby, who had a spell on loan at Blackpool last year, joins fellow Development squad players Brandon Pierrick, James Daly and Sam Woods on the Eagles’ bench.

The Canaries have made several changes with Sam Byram coming in for Jamal Lewis at left-back, Kenny McLean comes into the midfield in place of Marco Stiepermann and Todd Cantwell returns at the expense of Onel Hernández. Finally, on the bench, Adam Idah is chosen ahead of Dennis Srbeny.

Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Sakho, Riedewald, McArthur, Milivojevic, McCarthy, Meyer, Ayew, Zaha.

Subs: Hennessey, Woods, Kouyate, Daly, Kirby, Pierrick, Wickham.

Norwich City: Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram, Tettey, Vrančic, Buendia, McLean, Cantwell, Pukki.

Subs: McGovern, Lewis, Hernández, Trybull, Stiepermann, Amadou, Idah.