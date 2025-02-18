After seeing off Bristol Rovers in the southern section round two, Palace were then handed an away tie to Albion at their former Goldstone Ground, the first meeting between the two clubs in two years.

The Full Members Cup had been introduced in the wake of the Heysel disaster in 1985, as English teams were banned from competing in European competition.

Brighton were in the old Second Division at the time, but pushing for promotion to the top-flight, lying inside the play-off places, where they would eventually finish.

And, as is often the case, form goes out the window when two rivals clash in cup competition, with Steve Coppell’s side having to navigate a tricky evening.

A tense tie went to extra-time with the game goalless after the initial 90 minutes. Despite chances for both, penalties were starting to loom.

Thankfully, Palace didn’t allow it to get to that stage – that fabled combination of Mark Bright and Ian Wright each getting a goal to ensure progression as the Eagles ran out 2-0 winners.

It would prove a big night for Palace’s cup hopes, with holders Chelsea crashing out on the same evening, beaten on penalties by Luton Town.

Wembley may not have felt particularly close at that stage. But just two months later Everton were seen off in extra time thanks to Geoff Thomas, John Salako and a brace from Wright, and the trophy was heading to South London.

