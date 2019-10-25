The project will be trialled for 200 supporters, first for Liverpool fans visiting Selhurst Park on 23 November, and then for travelling Palace fans to Anfield on 21 March (date subject to change).

It is hoped that the trial will reduce the administrative burden for supporters and club staff alike, and minimise the need for tickets to be printed and posted between clubs and then supporters, and the issues that sometimes arise in this traditional process.

Paul McGowan, Head of Ticketing at Palace, said: “We are always thinking of ways to improve our fans experience and this trial should hopefully lead to greater flexibility in ticket fulfilment for both the fans and our Box Office.”

Liverpool FC will select 200 ticket purchasers for the trial and contact them directly. All other ticket purchasers will receive tickets in the normal way.