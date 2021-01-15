Supporting youngsters in maintaining their interest in English and other subjects, Palace at Home has shared various activities for pupils to complete from home while schools are closed.

We asked young Eagles to write a short message about why they love supporting the club and said we'd then publish one entry on cpfc.co.uk and the official app.

But loads of you wrote some really great stuff - so we've shared four pieces of work below!

Thank you to every young Eagle who wrote to us - we really enjoyed what you had to say. For more activities, please click here!

Oscar, aged 10, said:

"On my third birthday my grandpa gave me a Palace shirt with the No.3 on the back and little did I know this was the start of my love for the club. My grandpa and my aunt are Palace fans too, but my dad and brother support West Ham.

"I went to Selhurst Park for the first time in 2018, against Southampton. The atmosphere was breathtaking. The fans were singing and the Ultras in the Holmesdale End were going wild. It wasn't the best result, we lost 2-0, but it was still my best experience yet - until Palace vs West Ham in 2019.

"We had beaten them at the London Stadium, could we do it again? Cheikhou Kouyate equalised in the second half and it was so tense until Jordan Ayew got the ball in the last minute. He spun 360 degrees around one defender, tapped it past another and chipped Fabianski 2-1!

"I was cheering the whole way home which really put off my brother. I always bring up the topic if he's annoying me! That day will forever have a place in my mind.

"I love our new signing Eze. He's so creative on the ball, I love his style and pace. He scores great goals, like his wonder goal from a classy 50m dribble in the win over Sheffield United.

"I miss Selhurst Park. That's the worst thing about lockdown. It’s so special because my grandpa is almost always there with us."

Noah, aged nine (almost 10!), sent us this from Belgium:

"My Dad is a Crystal Palace fan. A long time ago, my Dad lived in Croydon with my Mom and in 2011 I was born there. Soon after I was born we moved to Belgium. When my Dad talks about those days, it sounds like Croydon is a different planet.

"Looking back he speaks of Crystal Palace winning play-off finals, the fantastic results against teams like Liverpool or Arsenal, a visit to Wembley and he sings a song of someone wearing a magic hat who scores all night against Brighton.

"Now we live in Belgium. My Dad supports the Belgian national team but the only club he really follows is, you guessed it, Crystal Palace.

"When there is a game on television he brings out a Palace shirt, a checkered flag he got in Cardiff and his old, red and blue scarf.

"We watch the games together. It is funny when he sings a song. When he swears I tell him off. Swearing is not nice. I am happy he does not swear when I play ice hockey or when I play football at school.

"A lot of my friends do not know Crystal Palace. They think my shirt is a Barcelona shirt. Off course I will tell them what team it really is!

"Yes, my Dad is a Crystal Palace fan. I do not know how or why but now I am a Crystal Palace fan too. Your new supporter from Belgium."

Henry, aged 10, knows the key to being an Eagle:

"I originally came to support Palace because my dad did. That was about 4 years ago. My first match I went to was against the Hornets 2 years ago we lost 2-1 but my dad said it wasn't about the result but the atmosphere.

"As the years went past I've become more involved with the club. Now I'm a gold member. Me and my dad are the only Palace fans in the house. I've got two shirts. My mum and dad say palace has thrown up on me because I've got quite a lot of merchandise.

"I've been to Selhurst a few times. I love the front row action (even if does mean we get sprayed with water!). Up the Palace."

Finally, six-year-old Eliana adds:

"I love Palace because it's fun, it scores lots of goals. I think it's the best team ever. My favourite player is Wilfried Zaha."

Don't forget, you can find all our homeschooling activities by clicking here!