The Premier League announced last month it will provide Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at more than 2,000 grassroots clubs and facilities, with the aim of helping save the life of someone experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest.

Southfields Academy was one of the sites to benefit from the first phase of applications, which was open to Football Foundation-funded facilities without a life-saving device onsite.

Dr Iqbal said: “Making defibrillators accessible at grassroots football facilities across the country is hugely important. This equipment is vital in helping someone who goes into a sudden cardiac arrest, as is the education around how this equipment is used.

“Every minute’s delay in using a defibrillator in a cardiac arrest results in around 10% decreased chance of survival, while in some cases performing CPR can more than double the chances of survival. So, the more we can do, via the Premier League, to raise awareness around this life-saving equipment and CPR, the better.”