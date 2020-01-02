Over 10,500 of you voted but there was one stand-out winner right from the beginning. Of course, taking first place as the Crystal Palace Moment of the Decade was Survival Sunday: Hillsborough in 2010.

Survival Sunday

The Championship play-off semi final at the Amex

Championship promotion

Crystanbul

Townsend rocket helps Palace defeat City

The above moments received 58% of the total votes as we entered 2020, with 15 other memorable occasions earning the rest. To look back on 10 years that have changed the club forever and re-live all 20 of our Moments of the Decade, enjoy the below thread.