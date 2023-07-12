Then come and join Palace for Life Foundation's Fantasy Football League for the 2023/24 season, and put yourself in with a chance of winning some top Crystal Palace prizes!

For the first time ever, the Foundation have created an FPL league for Palace supporters to compete in, with a signed 23/24 home shirt – and other goodies – up for grabs!

To join, all you need to do is donate £10 by filling in the form on the Palace for Life website. Following this, you will receive an email with details on how to join the league.

Your £10 contribution will go a long way in helping the Foundation to continue their work throughout south London, empowering young people and inspiring them to lead healthier lives. Click here to find out more about just a handful of the lives the Foundation have changed.