Vicente Guaita - claiming his 10th as an individual - was the man who earned the club the accolade, with the first to keep a Premier League clean sheet for the Eagles being Nigel Martyn.

Palace's Premier League clean sheet holders

Wayne Hennessey - 28

Nigel Martyn - 25

Julian Speroni - 20

Gabor Kiraly - 10

Vicente Guaita - 10*

Kevin Miller - 6

Rhys Wilmot - 1**

*Clean sheet kept in the first-half of a game vs Watford not counted, as Palace went on to concede twice under Hennessey.

**Clean sheet kept as an 87th-minute substitute in 1995 minute for Martyn.

