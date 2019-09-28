Vicente Guaita - claiming his 10th as an individual - was the man who earned the club the accolade, with the first to keep a Premier League clean sheet for the Eagles being Nigel Martyn.
Palace's Premier League clean sheet holders
Wayne Hennessey - 28
Nigel Martyn - 25
Julian Speroni - 20
Gabor Kiraly - 10
Vicente Guaita - 10*
Kevin Miller - 6
Rhys Wilmot - 1**
*Clean sheet kept in the first-half of a game vs Watford not counted, as Palace went on to concede twice under Hennessey.
**Clean sheet kept as an 87th-minute substitute in 1995 minute for Martyn.
