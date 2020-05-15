The stylish, collared '70s classic recently overtook Newcastle United's '90s Newcastle Brown Ale shirt and is competing alongside the adidas West Germany shirt of '88-91, Barcelona's red and blue rival from '83-84 and England's Italia '90 strip amongst others.

Palace's kit will no doubt remind fans of the triumphant season when Terry Venables led the newly-reformed Eagles to promotion from the third tier after reaching the FA Cup semi-finals the year before.

To help ensure Palace's '76/77 shirt earns its rightful place as the greatest of all time, get voting by clicking here now!