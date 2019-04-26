The ’69, ’79 & ’89 sides will forever have a place in the Eagles’ history, so be sure to watch the half time celebration of our former icons, as we look back on those magical seasons and the players recall some of their fondest memories such as the 51,000 crowd against Burnley, being 2-0 down to Fulham in the must-win game and just the five penalties awarded against Brighton!

The list of confirmed legends to return is as follows:

1968/69:

- David Payne

- John Jackson

- Mel Blyth

- Frank Parsons

- Tony Taylor

- Mark Lazarus

- Steve Kember

1978/79:

- David Swindlehurst

- Ian Walsh

- Jim Cannon

- Paul Hinshelwood

- Vince Hilaire

- Of course Steve Kember was part of this squad, too.

1988/89:

- David Madden

- Phil Barber

- Mark Bright

Player appearances subject to change.

This weekend's programme will feature a chat with Steve Kember. To get your hands on the exclusive interview for Everton, click on the digital programme below!